Victim in Tuesday shooting ID'd

A man who was shot to death in the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive on Tuesday has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.

Hakeem Omer Cage, 23, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said, after an autopsy. Cage's manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner's office.

Cage's death is the 43rd homicide this year.