Sports bar shut down for COVID violations

Mitchell's Sports Bar & Neighborhood Grill in southwest Fort Wayne has been closed for violating the state's COVID-19 mandate, a spokeswoman for the Allen County Department of Health confirmed today.

Spokeswoman Megan Hubartt this morning said she did not yet have details about the shutdown, but the establishment had an official sign from the health department posted on its front door Wednesday.

An order from Gov. Eric Holcomb extending the state's COVID-19 public-health emergency until Dec. 31 includes provisions requiring social distancing, wearing a face covering in public and limits on gatherings and at bars and restaurants.

The emergency declaration was underscored Thursday when the Indiana State Department of Health reported 8,527 Hoosiers had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sixty additional residents were reported to have died.

The newly reported cases included 443 diagnosed earlier but just now being reported. The case total with those cases represents a record one-day total and the second-highest one-day total without them. The state's cases now total 359,430, with 5,748 deaths.

Allen County Wednesday reported 416 new cases and six deaths, bringing the totals to 20,650 and 343, respectively.

rsalter@jg.net