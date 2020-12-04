Verbatim: Frontier responds to service disruption

Javier Mendoza, vice president of corporate communications and external affairs at Frontier Communications, issued this statement Friday:

“A software update completed during late-night maintenance disrupted service for some Frontier customers in northwest Fort Wayne. Frontier technicians are working diligently to resolve services for those still reporting a disruption. We thank our customers for their patience and regret any inconvenience.

"Frontier's broadband routers are designed to reconnect automatically when service is restored during a service affecting event. If service does not automatically reconnect, we recommend that a customer first reboot/refresh their modem by turning the modem's power off for one minute and then turning the power back on. If any customer continues to experience a service disruption, other factors may be involved, and our 24-hour customer service is available at 1 800-239-4430.”