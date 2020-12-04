Friday, December 04, 2020 1:52 pm
DeKalb reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed 48 new novel coronavirus cases and four more deaths among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 2,190 cases and 41 deaths.
Two of the four patients who died were older than 90 and two were older than 70, the health department said in a statement.
