Sutter named chief medical officer for IU Health Fort Wayne

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter has also been named chief medical officer for IU Health Fort Wayne, IU Health announced today.

“Dr. Sutter is the perfect clinical leader for IU Health Fort Wayne as we continue to grow and expand IU Health’s presence in northeast Indiana,” said Brian Bauer, president of IU Health Fort Wayne, in a statement. “As a practicing emergency room physician with many diverse leadership experiences, Dr. Sutter brings extensive experience and knowledge of the healthcare delivery system and also public health issues facing northeast Indiana.”

He will continue to serve as health commissioner, the statement said.

“As I've matured in my practice, I've become fascinated with the systems that deliver healthcare and ways to improve them,” Sutter said in the statement. “I have a passion for delivering great care and supporting those who do.”