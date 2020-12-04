The Journal Gazette
 
    Michigan trucker dies in DeKalb crash

    The Journal Gazette

    A Michigan truck driver died early today when his semi collided with a bridge support on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County, the county sheriff's department said.

    William Modzelewski, 62, of Wyandotte, Michigan, was driving south on the interstate about 2:50 a.m. when the semi ran off the roadway for an unknown reason, the sheriff's department said in a statement. It said the semi traveled through the median, struck the impact barrels in front of the County Road 28 bridge support and collided with the bridge support head-on.

    Modzelewski was pronounced dead at the scene.

     

     

