Friday, December 04, 2020 9:03 am
Foellinger grants more than $3 million
The Foellinger Foundation issued the following Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 –
The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved grants in the Early Childhood and Family Development categories totaling $3,155,000 to support nonprofit organizations that provide services throughout Allen County.
“These organizations reflect the Foundation's focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Ed Kominowski, Foundation President. “The Foundation's strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need and the least opportunity. We are grateful to these nonprofit organizations that provide crucial services in our community. Their dedication helps improve the lives of area children and families.”
Organization/Project Title Amount
Cancer Services of Allen County $285,000; three-year operating support for Allen County programs
Center for Nonviolence $277,500; three-year operating support
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne $80,000; two-year operating support for Allen County programs
Headwaters Counseling $330,000; three-year operating support
Healthier Moms & Babies $100,000; two-year operating support for Allen County programs
Homebound Meals $60,000; three-year operating support
Interfaith Hospitality Network $40,000; one-year operating support
Literacy Alliance $577,500; three-year operating support
Lutheran Life Villages $25,000; one-year operating support
Lutheran Social Services of Indiana $675,000; three-year operating support for Allen County programs
Martin Luther King Montessori School $115,000; one-year operating support
Matthew 25 $80,000; two-year operating support
Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana $15,000; one-year program support for Cedars Hope
Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne $37,500; three-year operating support
Super Shot $17,500; one-year operating support
Vincent Village $150,000; three-year operating support
YWCA $290,000; two-year operating support
Grand Total $3,155,000
