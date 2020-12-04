Foellinger grants more than $3 million

The Foellinger Foundation issued the following Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 –

The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved grants in the Early Childhood and Family Development categories totaling $3,155,000 to support nonprofit organizations that provide services throughout Allen County.

“These organizations reflect the Foundation's focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Ed Kominowski, Foundation President. “The Foundation's strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need and the least opportunity. We are grateful to these nonprofit organizations that provide crucial services in our community. Their dedication helps improve the lives of area children and families.”

Organization/Project Title Amount

Cancer Services of Allen County $285,000; three-year operating support for Allen County programs

Center for Nonviolence $277,500; three-year operating support

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne $80,000; two-year operating support for Allen County programs

Headwaters Counseling $330,000; three-year operating support

Healthier Moms & Babies $100,000; two-year operating support for Allen County programs

Homebound Meals $60,000; three-year operating support

Interfaith Hospitality Network $40,000; one-year operating support

Literacy Alliance $577,500; three-year operating support

Lutheran Life Villages $25,000; one-year operating support

Lutheran Social Services of Indiana $675,000; three-year operating support for Allen County programs

Martin Luther King Montessori School $115,000; one-year operating support

Matthew 25 $80,000; two-year operating support

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana $15,000; one-year program support for Cedars Hope

Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne $37,500; three-year operating support

Super Shot $17,500; one-year operating support

Vincent Village $150,000; three-year operating support

YWCA $290,000; two-year operating support

Grand Total $3,155,000