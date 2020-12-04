The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, December 04, 2020 9:03 am

    Foellinger grants more than $3 million

    The Foellinger Foundation issued the following Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 –

    The Foellinger Foundation Board of Directors has approved grants in the Early Childhood and Family Development categories totaling $3,155,000 to support nonprofit organizations that provide services throughout Allen County.

    “These organizations reflect the Foundation's focus on supporting children and families in Allen County,” said Ed Kominowski, Foundation President. “The Foundation's strategy is to support effective nonprofits emphasizing clients with the most economic need and the least opportunity. We are grateful to these nonprofit organizations that provide crucial services in our community. Their dedication helps improve the lives of area children and families.”

    Organization/Project Title Amount

    Cancer Services of Allen County $285,000; three-year operating support for Allen County programs

    Center for Nonviolence $277,500; three-year operating support

    Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne $80,000; two-year operating support for Allen County programs

    Headwaters Counseling $330,000; three-year operating support

    Healthier Moms & Babies $100,000; two-year operating support for Allen County programs

    Homebound Meals $60,000; three-year operating support

    Interfaith Hospitality Network $40,000; one-year operating support

    Literacy Alliance $577,500; three-year operating support

    Lutheran Life Villages $25,000; one-year operating support

    Lutheran Social Services of Indiana $675,000; three-year operating support for Allen County programs

    Martin Luther King Montessori School $115,000; one-year operating support

    Matthew 25 $80,000; two-year operating support

    Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana $15,000; one-year program support for Cedars Hope

    Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne $37,500; three-year operating support

    Super Shot $17,500; one-year operating support

    Vincent Village $150,000; three-year operating support

    YWCA $290,000; two-year operating support

    Grand Total $3,155,000

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story