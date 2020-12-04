Family pet dies in fire

A family pet perished early today in a blaze Fort Wayne fire officials are investigating.

Crews arrived at 3405 Lima Road about 2 a.m. and found flames in the front half of a one-story house.

An adult and child at the residence escaped without injuries before firefighters arrived, but crews found a cat buried beneath debris inside the home, officials said.

The fire caused heavy damage to the house and firefighters had it under control in about a half-hour.