    Saturday, December 05, 2020 1:02 pm

    Attic fire under investigation

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house blaze early Saturday afternoon on the city's northeast side.

    Crews arrived at 3315 Blackfoot Court and found flames in the attic of the one-story home, officials said.

    The homeowner met firefighters outside when they arrived and there were no injuries.

    The blaze was under control in about a half-hour.

