Saturday, December 05, 2020 1:02 pm
Attic fire under investigation
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house blaze early Saturday afternoon on the city's northeast side.
Crews arrived at 3315 Blackfoot Court and found flames in the attic of the one-story home, officials said.
The homeowner met firefighters outside when they arrived and there were no injuries.
The blaze was under control in about a half-hour.
