Indiana: 7,793 new COVID-19 cases, 78 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 7,793 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 375,019 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 5,910 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 78 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 297 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,292,178 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,272,182 on Friday, the statement said. It said a total of 4,525,760 tests tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state health department will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in Wabash County at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13. To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.