Saturday, December 05, 2020 8:26 am
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –
________________________________________________
BOYS
Andrean 58, Lake Central 45
Angola Homeschool 56, Factoryville Christian, Mich. 15
Argos 41, Plymouth 38
Beech Grove 71, Speedway 40
Bloomfield 78, Shakamak 45
Bloomington South 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 30
Brownstown 58, Seymour 52
Calumet Christian 56, Lake Station 47
Carmel 64, Lawrence Central 35
Cascade 58, Monrovia 46
Central Noble 65, Angola 52
Clinton Prairie 47, Indpls Metro 40
Cloverdale 72, N. Montgomery 38
Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56
Columbus North 74, Shelbyville 46
Connersville 60, Rushville 39
Delphi 69, Faith Christian 63
E. Central 81, Milan 65
E. Chicago Central 68, Valparaiso 61
E. Noble 40, W. Noble 30
Eastern (Greene) 54, S. Putnam 43
Eastern (Greentown) 70, Eastbrook 55
Edinburgh 68, Oldenburg 44
Ev. Bosse 76, Boonville 44
Ev. Memorial 48, Terre Haute South 43
Ev. Reitz 78, Vincennes 48
Floyd Central 67, Castle 62
Forest Park 72, Pike Central 47
Frankfort 63, Carroll (Flora) 51
Franklin Central 67, Brownsburg 50
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 86, New Haven 33
Ft. Wayne South 83, Fremont 54
Gary 21st Century 72, Bowman Academy 61
Greencastle 43, W. Vigo 42
Greenfield 70, Hagerstown 50
Greenwood 41, Martinsville 34
Greenwood Christian 57, University 51
Guerin Catholic 66, New Castle 61
Homestead 54, Warsaw 31
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 58
Indpls Cathedral 70, Indpls Brebeuf 58
Indpls Lutheran 56, Central Christian 50
Indpls N. Central 91, Indpls Tech 55
Indpls Ritter 71, Lapel 51
Indpls Scecina 59, Indpls Manual 49
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Franklin Co. 57
Knox 48, Tippecanoe Valley 38
Kouts 92, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 30
Lakeland Christian 45, Culver 44
Lakewood Park 63, Garrett 60
Lanesville 62, Borden 54
Leo 91, Ft. Wayne Snider 84, OT
Liberty Christian 95, Indpls Riverside 57
Linton 58, Jasper 56, OT
Maconaquah 82, N. Miami 25
Madison-Grant 69, Wes-Del 60
Mitchell 67, Crawford Co. 58
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57, N. Posey 48
N. Central (Farmersburg) 57, Eminence 53
N. Daviess 62, Springs Valley 35
N. Knox 53, Vincennes Rivet 22
New Prairie 44, S. Bend Washington 41
NorthWood 60, Triton 47
Oregon-Davis 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 53
Owen Valley 49, Indian Creek 46
Paoli 52, Henryville 41
Plainfield 51, Whiteland 43
Prairie Hts. 45, Fairfield 33
Providence 65, Austin 49
Rochester 43, N. Judson 38
Rock Creek Academy 70, New Washington 54
Rossville 74, Kankakee Valley 54
S. Bend Adams 65, S. Bend St. Joseph's 54
S. Bend Riley 60, Mishawaka Marian 49
S. Spencer 82, Ev. Mater Dei 78
Scottsburg 71, Charlestown 59
Seton Catholic 56, Cowan 45
Silver Creek 76, Clarksville 38
Southwestern (Hanover) 67, Indpls Washington 40
Switzerland Co. 54, Christian Academy of Madison 37
Terre Haute North 69, Ev. Central 54
Union City 58, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 38
W. Washington 44, Eastern (Pekin) 41
Westfield 47, Zionsville 38
Westview 63, Churubusco 48
Whitko 51, Bellmont 46
Woodlan 76, Southern Wells 60
Yorktown 80, Muncie Burris 56
Banks of Wabash Tournament=
First Round=
Parke Heritage 82, Riverton Parke 45
S. Vermillion 80, N. Vermillion 28
Cass Count Invitational=
Championship=
Logansport 48, Caston 33
Cass County Invitational=
Third Place=
Cass 62, Pioneer 27
Lafayette Jeff Classic=
Lafayette Catholic 52, W. Lafayette 49
Lafayette-jefferson 66, Tri-West 57
GIRLS
Andrean 67, Highland 31
Angola 58, Central Noble 36
Bloomington North 50, Southport 40
Bloomington South 54, Terre Haute North 45
Carmel 59, Warren Central 33
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Homestead 58, 2OT
Center Grove 49, Lawrence Central 24
Crown Point 64, Portage 29
Culver 59, Lakeland Christian 28
Culver Academy 46, Mishawaka 31
Danville 75, Indpls Attucks 34
Frankton 55, Alexandria 41
Ft. Wayne Concordia 84, Ft. Wayne Wayne 38
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54
Ft. Wayne Luers 82, Ft. Wayne North 24
Ft. Wayne South 65, Ft. Wayne Snider 61
Hammond Morton 51, Hammond Gavit 20
Indian Creek 68, Owen Valley 49
Indpls N. Central 64, Indpls Pike 40
Indpls Park Tudor 63, Indpls Scecina 42
Indpls Riverside 46, Liberty Christian 41
Indpls Tindley 72, Traders Point Christian 18
Kankakee Valley 51, Lowell 34
Merrillville 60, Lake Central 42
Michigan City 44, Chesterton 33
Mooresville 61, Indpls Perry Meridian 28
Munster 56, Hobart 31
N. Decatur 65, S. Decatur 32
N. Newton 55, Hebron 31
Oak Hill 32, Elwood 24
S. Putnam 86, N. Putnam 42
S. Ripley 45, Rising Sun 35
Shelbyville 61, Franklin Co. 49
Terre Haute South 41, Cloverdale 28
Tri-West 75, Western Boone 15
Triton Central 59, Waldron 34
Union (Modoc) 49, Cambridge City 48
W. Vigo 38, Greencastle 35
Westville 40, LaCrosse 32
Banks of Wabash Tournament=
First Round=
N. Vermillion 44, S. Vermillion 35
Parke Heritage 42, Riverton Parke 39
------
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
