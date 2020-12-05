The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, December 05, 2020 8:26 am

    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

     

    Friday's scores

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

     ________________________________________________

    BOYS 

    Andrean 58, Lake Central 45

     

    Angola Homeschool 56, Factoryville Christian, Mich. 15

     

    Argos 41, Plymouth 38

     

    Beech Grove 71, Speedway 40

     

    Bloomfield 78, Shakamak 45

     

    Bloomington South 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 30

     

    Brownstown 58, Seymour 52

     

    Calumet Christian 56, Lake Station 47

     

    Carmel 64, Lawrence Central 35

     

    Cascade 58, Monrovia 46

     

    Central Noble 65, Angola 52

     

    Clinton Prairie 47, Indpls Metro 40

     

    Cloverdale 72, N. Montgomery 38

     

    Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56

     

    Columbus North 74, Shelbyville 46

     

    Connersville 60, Rushville 39

     

    Delphi 69, Faith Christian 63

     

    E. Central 81, Milan 65

     

    E. Chicago Central 68, Valparaiso 61

     

    E. Noble 40, W. Noble 30

     

    Eastern (Greene) 54, S. Putnam 43

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 70, Eastbrook 55

     

    Edinburgh 68, Oldenburg 44

     

    Ev. Bosse 76, Boonville 44

     

    Ev. Memorial 48, Terre Haute South 43

     

    Ev. Reitz 78, Vincennes 48

     

    Floyd Central 67, Castle 62

     

    Forest Park 72, Pike Central 47

     

    Frankfort 63, Carroll (Flora) 51

     

    Franklin Central 67, Brownsburg 50

     

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 86, New Haven 33

     

    Ft. Wayne South 83, Fremont 54

     

    Gary 21st Century 72, Bowman Academy 61

     

    Greencastle 43, W. Vigo 42

     

    Greenfield 70, Hagerstown 50

     

    Greenwood 41, Martinsville 34

     

    Greenwood Christian 57, University 51

     

    Guerin Catholic 66, New Castle 61

     

    Homestead 54, Warsaw 31

     

    Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 58

     

    Indpls Cathedral 70, Indpls Brebeuf 58

     

    Indpls Lutheran 56, Central Christian 50

     

    Indpls N. Central 91, Indpls Tech 55

     

    Indpls Ritter 71, Lapel 51

     

    Indpls Scecina 59, Indpls Manual 49

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 58, Franklin Co. 57

     

    Knox 48, Tippecanoe Valley 38

     

    Kouts 92, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 30

     

    Lakeland Christian 45, Culver 44

     

    Lakewood Park 63, Garrett 60

     

    Lanesville 62, Borden 54

     

    Leo 91, Ft. Wayne Snider 84, OT

     

    Liberty Christian 95, Indpls Riverside 57

     

    Linton 58, Jasper 56, OT

     

    Maconaquah 82, N. Miami 25

     

    Madison-Grant 69, Wes-Del 60

     

    Mitchell 67, Crawford Co. 58

     

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57, N. Posey 48

     

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 57, Eminence 53

     

    N. Daviess 62, Springs Valley 35

     

    N. Knox 53, Vincennes Rivet 22

     

    New Prairie 44, S. Bend Washington 41

     

    NorthWood 60, Triton 47

     

    Oregon-Davis 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 53

     

    Owen Valley 49, Indian Creek 46

     

    Paoli 52, Henryville 41

     

    Plainfield 51, Whiteland 43

     

    Prairie Hts. 45, Fairfield 33

     

    Providence 65, Austin 49

     

    Rochester 43, N. Judson 38

     

    Rock Creek Academy 70, New Washington 54

     

    Rossville 74, Kankakee Valley 54

     

    S. Bend Adams 65, S. Bend St. Joseph's 54

     

    S. Bend Riley 60, Mishawaka Marian 49

     

    S. Spencer 82, Ev. Mater Dei 78

     

    Scottsburg 71, Charlestown 59

     

    Seton Catholic 56, Cowan 45

     

    Silver Creek 76, Clarksville 38

     

    Southwestern (Hanover) 67, Indpls Washington 40

     

    Switzerland Co. 54, Christian Academy of Madison 37

     

    Terre Haute North 69, Ev. Central 54

     

    Union City 58, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 38

     

    W. Washington 44, Eastern (Pekin) 41

     

    Westfield 47, Zionsville 38

     

    Westview 63, Churubusco 48

     

    Whitko 51, Bellmont 46

     

    Woodlan 76, Southern Wells 60

     

    Yorktown 80, Muncie Burris 56

     

    Banks of Wabash Tournament=

     

    First Round=

     

    Parke Heritage 82, Riverton Parke 45

     

    S. Vermillion 80, N. Vermillion 28

     

    Cass Count Invitational=

     

    Championship=

     

    Logansport 48, Caston 33

     

    Cass County Invitational=

     

    Third Place=

     

    Cass 62, Pioneer 27

     

    Lafayette Jeff Classic=

     

    Lafayette Catholic 52, W. Lafayette 49

     

    Lafayette-jefferson 66, Tri-West 57

     

    GIRLS 

    Andrean 67, Highland 31

     

    Angola 58, Central Noble 36

     

    Bloomington North 50, Southport 40

     

    Bloomington South 54, Terre Haute North 45

     

    Carmel 59, Warren Central 33

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Homestead 58, 2OT

     

    Center Grove 49, Lawrence Central 24

     

    Crown Point 64, Portage 29

     

    Culver 59, Lakeland Christian 28

     

    Culver Academy 46, Mishawaka 31

     

    Danville 75, Indpls Attucks 34

     

    Frankton 55, Alexandria 41

     

    Ft. Wayne Concordia 84, Ft. Wayne Wayne 38

     

    Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 82, Ft. Wayne North 24

     

    Ft. Wayne South 65, Ft. Wayne Snider 61

     

    Hammond Morton 51, Hammond Gavit 20

     

    Indian Creek 68, Owen Valley 49

     

    Indpls N. Central 64, Indpls Pike 40

     

    Indpls Park Tudor 63, Indpls Scecina 42

     

    Indpls Riverside 46, Liberty Christian 41

     

    Indpls Tindley 72, Traders Point Christian 18

     

    Kankakee Valley 51, Lowell 34

     

    Merrillville 60, Lake Central 42

     

    Michigan City 44, Chesterton 33

     

    Mooresville 61, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

     

    Munster 56, Hobart 31

     

    N. Decatur 65, S. Decatur 32

     

    N. Newton 55, Hebron 31

     

    Oak Hill 32, Elwood 24

     

    S. Putnam 86, N. Putnam 42

     

    S. Ripley 45, Rising Sun 35

     

    Shelbyville 61, Franklin Co. 49

     

    Terre Haute South 41, Cloverdale 28

     

    Tri-West 75, Western Boone 15

     

    Triton Central 59, Waldron 34

     

    Union (Modoc) 49, Cambridge City 48

     

    W. Vigo 38, Greencastle 35

     

    Westville 40, LaCrosse 32

     

    Banks of Wabash Tournament=

     

    First Round=

     

    N. Vermillion 44, S. Vermillion 35

     

    Parke Heritage 42, Riverton Parke 39

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

