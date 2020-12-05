Indiana HS basketball scores

Friday's scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

________________________________________________

BOYS

Andrean 58, Lake Central 45

Angola Homeschool 56, Factoryville Christian, Mich. 15

Argos 41, Plymouth 38

Beech Grove 71, Speedway 40

Bloomfield 78, Shakamak 45

Bloomington South 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 30

Brownstown 58, Seymour 52

Calumet Christian 56, Lake Station 47

Carmel 64, Lawrence Central 35

Cascade 58, Monrovia 46

Central Noble 65, Angola 52

Clinton Prairie 47, Indpls Metro 40

Cloverdale 72, N. Montgomery 38

Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 56

Columbus North 74, Shelbyville 46

Connersville 60, Rushville 39

Delphi 69, Faith Christian 63

E. Central 81, Milan 65

E. Chicago Central 68, Valparaiso 61

E. Noble 40, W. Noble 30

Eastern (Greene) 54, S. Putnam 43

Eastern (Greentown) 70, Eastbrook 55

Edinburgh 68, Oldenburg 44

Ev. Bosse 76, Boonville 44

Ev. Memorial 48, Terre Haute South 43

Ev. Reitz 78, Vincennes 48

Floyd Central 67, Castle 62

Forest Park 72, Pike Central 47

Frankfort 63, Carroll (Flora) 51

Franklin Central 67, Brownsburg 50

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 86, New Haven 33

Ft. Wayne South 83, Fremont 54

Gary 21st Century 72, Bowman Academy 61

Greencastle 43, W. Vigo 42

Greenfield 70, Hagerstown 50

Greenwood 41, Martinsville 34

Greenwood Christian 57, University 51

Guerin Catholic 66, New Castle 61

Homestead 54, Warsaw 31

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 58

Indpls Cathedral 70, Indpls Brebeuf 58

Indpls Lutheran 56, Central Christian 50

Indpls N. Central 91, Indpls Tech 55

Indpls Ritter 71, Lapel 51

Indpls Scecina 59, Indpls Manual 49

Jac-Cen-Del 58, Franklin Co. 57

Knox 48, Tippecanoe Valley 38

Kouts 92, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 30

Lakeland Christian 45, Culver 44

Lakewood Park 63, Garrett 60

Lanesville 62, Borden 54

Leo 91, Ft. Wayne Snider 84, OT

Liberty Christian 95, Indpls Riverside 57

Linton 58, Jasper 56, OT

Maconaquah 82, N. Miami 25

Madison-Grant 69, Wes-Del 60

Mitchell 67, Crawford Co. 58

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57, N. Posey 48

N. Central (Farmersburg) 57, Eminence 53

N. Daviess 62, Springs Valley 35

N. Knox 53, Vincennes Rivet 22

New Prairie 44, S. Bend Washington 41

NorthWood 60, Triton 47

Oregon-Davis 58, S. Central (Union Mills) 53

Owen Valley 49, Indian Creek 46

Paoli 52, Henryville 41

Plainfield 51, Whiteland 43

Prairie Hts. 45, Fairfield 33

Providence 65, Austin 49

Rochester 43, N. Judson 38

Rock Creek Academy 70, New Washington 54

Rossville 74, Kankakee Valley 54

S. Bend Adams 65, S. Bend St. Joseph's 54

S. Bend Riley 60, Mishawaka Marian 49

S. Spencer 82, Ev. Mater Dei 78

Scottsburg 71, Charlestown 59

Seton Catholic 56, Cowan 45

Silver Creek 76, Clarksville 38

Southwestern (Hanover) 67, Indpls Washington 40

Switzerland Co. 54, Christian Academy of Madison 37

Terre Haute North 69, Ev. Central 54

Union City 58, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 38

W. Washington 44, Eastern (Pekin) 41

Westfield 47, Zionsville 38

Westview 63, Churubusco 48

Whitko 51, Bellmont 46

Woodlan 76, Southern Wells 60

Yorktown 80, Muncie Burris 56

Banks of Wabash Tournament=

First Round=

Parke Heritage 82, Riverton Parke 45

S. Vermillion 80, N. Vermillion 28

Cass Count Invitational=

Championship=

Logansport 48, Caston 33

Cass County Invitational=

Third Place=

Cass 62, Pioneer 27

Lafayette Jeff Classic=

Lafayette Catholic 52, W. Lafayette 49

Lafayette-jefferson 66, Tri-West 57

GIRLS

Andrean 67, Highland 31

Angola 58, Central Noble 36

Bloomington North 50, Southport 40

Bloomington South 54, Terre Haute North 45

Carmel 59, Warren Central 33

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Homestead 58, 2OT

Center Grove 49, Lawrence Central 24

Crown Point 64, Portage 29

Culver 59, Lakeland Christian 28

Culver Academy 46, Mishawaka 31

Danville 75, Indpls Attucks 34

Frankton 55, Alexandria 41

Ft. Wayne Concordia 84, Ft. Wayne Wayne 38

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54

Ft. Wayne Luers 82, Ft. Wayne North 24

Ft. Wayne South 65, Ft. Wayne Snider 61

Hammond Morton 51, Hammond Gavit 20

Indian Creek 68, Owen Valley 49

Indpls N. Central 64, Indpls Pike 40

Indpls Park Tudor 63, Indpls Scecina 42

Indpls Riverside 46, Liberty Christian 41

Indpls Tindley 72, Traders Point Christian 18

Kankakee Valley 51, Lowell 34

Merrillville 60, Lake Central 42

Michigan City 44, Chesterton 33

Mooresville 61, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

Munster 56, Hobart 31

N. Decatur 65, S. Decatur 32

N. Newton 55, Hebron 31

Oak Hill 32, Elwood 24

S. Putnam 86, N. Putnam 42

S. Ripley 45, Rising Sun 35

Shelbyville 61, Franklin Co. 49

Terre Haute South 41, Cloverdale 28

Tri-West 75, Western Boone 15

Triton Central 59, Waldron 34

Union (Modoc) 49, Cambridge City 48

W. Vigo 38, Greencastle 35

Westville 40, LaCrosse 32

Banks of Wabash Tournament=

First Round=

N. Vermillion 44, S. Vermillion 35

Parke Heritage 42, Riverton Parke 39

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/