Silver Alert issued for Plainfield man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 81-year-old Plainfield man, Indiana State Police said.

Wayne Gratien is 6 feet tall, weighs 245 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a blue 2018 Jeep Renegade with Indiana plate D358LV at 11 a.m. Friday.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.