ADCO recalls Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Dollar Tree. The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

This recall involves the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candle. The candle is approximately 2½ inches tall with the powder blue color wax encased in a glass votive.

The firm has received two reports that flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass to break. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles and contact Dollar Tree for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.dollartree.com, then on the bottom of the page, under “Customer Service,” click “Contact Us,” then “Company Questions & Answers,” and click on “Product Recalls” in the left column for more information.

The candles were sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 through September 2020 for $1.