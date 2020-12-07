Monday, December 07, 2020 2:17 pm
Coroner IDs victim from Sunday fatal house fire
The Journal Gazette
The Allen County coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Sunday afternoon at 1415 Oneida Street.
Michael B. Latourette, 55, from Fort Wayne died from smoke inhalation and thermal burns from a house fire, after an autopsy, the coroner's office said in a statement today.
Latourette's manner of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner's office.
