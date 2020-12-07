The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, December 07, 2020 2:15 pm

    Coroner's office IDs victim from Sunday fatal house fire

    The Journal Gazette

    The Allen County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Sunday afternoon at 1415 Oneida St.

    Michael B. Latourette, 55, of Fort Wayne died accidentally from smoke inhalation and thermal burns in a house fire, the coroner’s office said in a statement today following an autopsy.

     

     

