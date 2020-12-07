Despite pandemic, Allen reaches $1 billion in building permits for 4th straight year

The Allen County Building Department registered $1 billion in permits for the fourth straight year, despite having to cope with the unexpected demands of COVID-19.

During a news conference this morning, county officials gave the value of permits issued from Jan. 1 to Dec. 3 as $1.237 billion, with the number of permits standing at 29,345, compared to 30,133 for all of last year.

The $1-billion value of the permits was reached more slowly than in 2019, when $1.185 billion was reached by Aug. 27, as builders and remodelers adapted to pandemic restrictions.

John Caywood, county building commissioner, said the county was able to reach $1 billion partly because of technology improvements that allowed more than two of three permits to be acquired online.

Staff members "adjusted and worked overtime to keep up with the influx of applications and additional inspections every day," Caywood said.

rsalter@jg.net