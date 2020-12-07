Indiana: 5,700 new COVID-19 cases, 42 more deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 5,700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 387,278 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 5,986 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 42 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 298 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,323,969 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,309,879 Sunday, the statement said. It said a total of 4,614,540 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in Wabash County at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.