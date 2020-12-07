The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, December 07, 2020

    State police seek information on Kendallville theft

    The Journal Gazette

    Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help with an attempted break-in and theft at a Kendallville auto dealership.

    On Nov. 23, a man wearing an orange jacket, blue gloves, blue jeans and white/black running shoes tried to enter the office building of Bodigon Auto Sales, 1320 West North Street, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

    The man then broke into a 1990 Chevrolet Corvette and attempted to 'hotwire' it, state police said.

    They said security cameras show the suspect loading a large subwoofer and several other items onto a gas-operated golf cart owned by the business, and driving away.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Master Trooper Steve Malone at 260-432-8661.

     

