One person dies in house fire on Oneida Street

A person died in a house fire on Oneida Street on Sunday.

Fort Wayne firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. to a residential structure fire at 1415 Oneida. Crews on the scene found smoke coming from the home, and found a fire in the living room, as well as one occupant, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

The fire was limited to the living room and brought under control in eight minutes. The house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage and minor water damage.

The fire remains under investigation.