Lincoln students to switch to remote learning

Students at one elementary school will make the switch to remote learning this week because of "a significant number of staff absences," Fort Wayne Community Schools announced late afternoon today.

Lincoln Elementary School students are expected in classrooms Wednesday but will take home their electronic devices and other necessary supplies for at-home learning beginning Thursday, the district said.

The remote lessons will continue through Dec. 17.

Students are expected to return to classrooms Jan. 4.

