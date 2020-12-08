BBB sees uptick in online puppy scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of an increasing online puppy scam.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased demand for pets because people feel they have more time to train a puppy, the organization said in a statement today.

Because of the increased demand, the organization has seen a spike in pet scams where a would-be pet owner pays hundreds of dollars or more to purchase a pet online for a pet that doesn't exist.

In April, the BBB saw an increase in pet fraud reports as states imposed restrictions, with nearly 4,000 reports received. With the holidays approaching and COVID restrictions continuing, consumers have reported 337 puppy scams in November compared to last November, when there were 77 complaints, the BBB said. At the current pace, reported pet scams will be nearly five times as many as in 2017, when the BBB published its first investigative study on pet scams, the organization said.

The fraudsters will use COVID as a reason the would-be pet owner cannot meet the pet before sending money.

The BBB recommends potential buyers conduct research before buying, know the fair price for breeds, and request a video conference to meet the breeder and to see the pet.

If someone suspects they are a victim of an online pet scam, they should go to BBB Scam Tracker to report the scam.