Superior Court halts jury trials until Jan. 11

Allen Superior Court has halted jury trials until at least Jan. 11 because of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections.

John McGauley, Superior Court executive, said Tuesday the pause will continue until Allen County is no longer classified as a "red" county on the Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard and map. The color-coded map assigns counties a color based on number of weekly cases per 100,000 and their seven-day positivity rate.

"The court has gone to extraordinary steps to protect people entering its facilities, in particular those who have been called for jury duty," said Judge Frances C. Gull, administrative judge of Superior Court's Criminal Division. "But the most prudent thing we can do right now is to suspend jury trials entirely until it's safer to ask people to come to the courthouse."

The number of scheduled trials changes often when defendants seek continuances, plead guilty or have their cases dismissed. But as of Tuesday, there were approximately 40 jury trials on the Superior Court calendar through Jan. 8. During this period, bench trials in which judges decide verdicts, sentencings and guilty pleas can take place as scheduled.

Counties across the state have been encouraged by the Indiana Supreme Court to suspend in-person criminal and civil jury trials and to conduct as many other proceedings as possible via remote means. Allen County courts have been conducting many types of hearings by phone and by video since the beginning of the pandemic.

Access to court facilities was already restricted Nov. 23 to prospective jurors, attorneys, litigants, court staff and those having business with the Clerk of the Courts.