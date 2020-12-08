Indiana COVID-19 deaths top 6,109 with 124 more deaths

Health officials announced today that 5,457 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 124 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the state department of health brings to 392,663 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.

A total of 6,109 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 301 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

To date, 2,338,308 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,323,969 Monday. A total of 4,656,827 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state department of health since Feb. 26.

The department will be offering a free drive-through testing site in Wabash County at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

For testing locations and sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.