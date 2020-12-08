Tuesday, December 08, 2020 11:01 am
Residents use trails in record numbers
The Journal Gazette
Residents are continuing to use local trails in record numbers, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
This November, the record for trail use was 46,130, replacing a 2016 record of 38,197, the city said in a statement.
Trail use is tracked by 14 infrared cameras placed along the trails, the statement said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story