The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, December 08, 2020 8:58 am

    Tips sought in auto store theft

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana State Police are asking for help to solve an attempted break-in and theft at a Kendallville auto dealership.

    On Nov. 23, a man wearing an orange jacket, blue gloves, blue jeans and white/black running shoes tried to enter Bodigon Auto Sales, 1320 W. North St., state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

    The man then broke into a 1990 Chevrolet Corvette and attempted to “hotwire” it, state police said.

    Officials said security cameras show the man loading a large subwoofer and other items onto a gas-operated golf cart owned by the business and driving away.

    Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Master Trooper Steve Malone at 260-432-8661.

