Wednesday, December 09, 2020 4:43 pm
4 escape morning house fire
The Journal Gazette
Four people escaped injuries Wednesday morning when the attic of the home caught on fire.
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 6627 Bandon Drive around 4:38 a.m. and found a large amount of black smoke coming from the roof.
The fire was contained mostly above the garage. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
The fire remains under investigation.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story