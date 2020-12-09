Holcomb: 'Indiana is on fire'

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday shut down non-emergent surgeries and put a more stringent cap on social gatherings as more counties in the state reach the highest level of spread.

“The state of Indiana is on fire,” he said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Holcomb said between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3, no elective procedures will be allowed. This will free up health care workers to help with COVID care in hospitals that are inundated.

And Holcomb said local health departments will no longer be able to authorize events above the gathering caps. Up until now departments could approve an exception for larger events.

As of Wednesday, all of Indiana is in either red or orange in terms of new cases and positivity. Orange counties have a social gathering limit of 50 and red counties at 25.

For instance, no wedding receptions or funerals can exceed those amounts. But those limitations don’t apply to restaurants, sports or school events.

“We are picking and choosing,” Holcomb conceded. “We’re trying to do that intelligently and we’re letting the data drive those decisions.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said spread happens more often at individual personal gatherings such as weddings and funerals because people take their masks off and let their guard down. She also noted that at sports arenas, people are able to social distance and there are multiple entrances, exits and bathrooms to limit interaction.

Under the new rules, parents and guardians as well as minor children, participants and support staff can still attend K12 events. And college and pro sports can still hold events with fans up to 25% capacity.

Local health officials can implement stricter limits.