Commercial building heavily damaged in fire

Fort Wayne firefighters worked throughout the day today to extinguish a fire in a large commercial building.

Fort Wayne police discovered the fire just before 3 a.m. at 4130 Fourier Drive while investigating an entry alarm, a statement from the fire department said. The statement said the fire spread quickly through the empty spaces of the building, along the walls and on the roof.

It took around 50 firefighters almost 12 hours to get the fire under control, the statement said. It said a steel siding made it more difficult for firefighters to gain access to hidden fires to put them out.

Many areas of the building were heavily damaged by fire, water and smoke.

The fire remains under investigation.