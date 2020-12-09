Wednesday, December 09, 2020 3:25 pm
Festival of Gingerbread extended
The Journal Gazette
The Festival of Gingerbread 2020 has been extended through Dec. 23 at the History Center.
The center will be open during regular hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
CDC approved face coverings are required at all times for 3-year-olds and older. The houses have 6-foot viewing stations and one-way walking traffic.
Admission is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students and free to children younger than 2.
A 15-minute staggered tour start time will be offered on Dec. 18, 19 and 20 with presold tickets that can be purchased on the History Center's website. A Virtual Gingerbread Tour is also online and can be purchased through the website at fwhistorycenter.org.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story