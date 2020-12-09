Verbatim: Local hospitals and health networks to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to prioritized health care workers

The following was released on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020:

FORT WAYNE, IND. – Dec. 9, 2020 – Northeast Indiana hospitals and health networks identified to participate in the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) COVID-19 vaccination program expect to receive their first shipment of the vaccine after Dec.15, pending anticipated Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Lutheran Health Network, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Health are working to finalize plans for their vaccine clinics.

In the first phase of the program, vaccine availability is limited to certain health care workers who have been prioritized and defined by the IDOH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Vaccine eligibility details are available on the IDOH website. In addition to vaccinating their own employees who qualify, the hospital clinics will vaccinate other priority health care workers, such as qualified nursing home staff. All participants will be required to register and make an appointment on the IDOH website once scheduling is available. The vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients.

As increased supply of vaccine becomes available, larger groups of health care workers will qualify. The vaccine is not currently available to the general public. Broad availability is not expected for several months.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.