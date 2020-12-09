Whitley County fugitive captured in West Virginia

A Whitley County fugitive was captured in West Virginia on Tuesday, Indiana State Police said today.

Jeffrey Lamont Johnson, 46, of Columbia City, had a felony arrest warrant alleging dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Police said they learned that Johnson had fled Indiana to West Virginia; West Virginia state police were able to locate and arrest Johnson in McDowell County.

Johnson is being held in the McDowell County Regional Detention Facility awaiting extradition to Indiana, Indiana State Police said. When Johnson returns, they said, he will be held in the Wells County Jail with a $300,000 bond ordered by Whitley Circuit Court.