    Wednesday, December 09, 2020 8:00 am

    West Jefferson Blvd. lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    West Jefferson Boulevard between Main Street and Washington Boulevard will have intermittent lane restrictions Thursday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A street light crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.

    For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

