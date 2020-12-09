Wednesday, December 09, 2020 8:00 am
West Jefferson Blvd. lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
West Jefferson Boulevard between Main Street and Washington Boulevard will have intermittent lane restrictions Thursday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A street light crew will be working in the area and should finish Friday.
For more information, call 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story