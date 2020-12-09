Blaze damages garage, cars

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that caused heavy damage to a garage and multiple cars early today.

Crews arrived at 1115 W. Washington Blvd. at 4:10 a.m. and found the detached garage full of flames, as well as several cars on fire, officials said.

Firefighters said another garage across the street from the blaze also was damaged.

There were no injuries and the fire was under control in 35 minutes.