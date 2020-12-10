Science Central's countdown to noon will go on

The kids will still party on New Year's Eve.

Science Central on Thursday said it will throw its annual, family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, Countdown to Noon. It will be sponsored by Lake City Bank.

"Countdown to Noon takes the excitement of the holiday’s countdown to midnight and recreates it at noon for the sake of New Year’s Eve partiers young and old with early bedtimes," a news release said.

The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31.

The noon countdown has traditionally culminated with an indoor balloon drop, but Science Central is adjusting its approach due to the coronavirus pandemic and need to social distance. The countdown will take place outside.

Along with the noon countdown, indoor celebrations will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. to count down to midnight with cities around the world. Science Central and Lake City Bank have designated the 1 p.m. celebration as sensory-friendly with a quiet countdown.

The cost to attend Countdown to Noon is Science Central’s regular admission fee, $10. Admission is free for ages 2 and under and Science Central members.

While Allen County currently has a “Red” score on Indiana’s weekly COVID-19 Dashboard, Science Central is temporarily limiting the number of visitors in the building each hour through the use of timed tickets and said it "strongly encourages the purchase of timed tickets online."

Science Central members get in free, but will also need to reserve timed tickets, the release said.