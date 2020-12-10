Educators look for ways to improve pandemic response

The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the traditional role of teachers, and Indiana educators identify ways school, district and state leaders can improve their response to the crisis in a report released Thursday.

Recommendations in the Teach Plus report address resources for immediate and long-term needs exacerbated by the pandemic, mental health support for educators and implementing innovative ideas to better meet students' needs.

Listening to educators and giving them the time and resources they need is a must, said Rachel Hathaway, Teach Plus Indiana executive director.

"We also mustn't lose sight of the opportunity to leverage educators' learnings and innovative solutions to reimagine the profession and create a more equitable education system for all of Indiana's students," Hathaway said in a statement.

Teach Plus is a national nonprofit empowering teachers to lead improvements in educational policy and practice.

asloboda@jg.net