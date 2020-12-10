Indiana: 6,604 new COVID-19 cases, 96 more deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 6,604 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 96 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana Department ofHealth brings to 404,935 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the department said in a statement.

A total of 6,302 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 301 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 2,369,181 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 2,352,854 Wednesday. A total of 4,762,893 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The department will be offering a free drive-thru testing site in Wabash County at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. For other testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.