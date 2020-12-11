Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 55

High one year ago 35

Normal 38

Record: 1971 66

Low temperature 25

Low one year ago 17

Normal 24

Record: 1958 -12

Stage of the Maumee 1.98 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 25

For December 308

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For December none (-0.93)

For the year 35.97 inches (-0.53)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For December none (-2.1)

Since July 1 1.0 inches (-3.2)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:55 a.m.

Sunset 5:12 p.m.

Moonrise 4:06 a.m.

Moonset 3:12 p.m.