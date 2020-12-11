The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, December 11, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Thursday records

    High temperature 55

    High one year ago 35

    Normal 38

    Record: 1971 66

    Low temperature 25

    Low one year ago 17

    Normal 24

    Record: 1958 -12

    Stage of the Maumee 1.98 feet

    Heating degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Thursday 25

    For December 308

    Rainfall

    For Thursday none

    For December none (-0.93)

    For the year 35.97 inches (-0.53)

    Snowfall

    For Thursday none

    For December none (-2.1)

    Since July 1 1.0 inches (-3.2)

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 7:55 a.m.

    Sunset 5:12 p.m.

    Moonrise 4:06 a.m.

    Moonset 3:12 p.m.

    New Moon 

    Dec. 14

    First Quarter

    Dec. 21

    Full Moon

    Dec. 29

    LastQuarter

    Jan. 6

