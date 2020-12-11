Friday, December 11, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 55
High one year ago 35
Normal 38
Record: 1971 66
Low temperature 25
Low one year ago 17
Normal 24
Record: 1958 -12
Stage of the Maumee 1.98 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 25
For December 308
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For December none (-0.93)
For the year 35.97 inches (-0.53)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For December none (-2.1)
Since July 1 1.0 inches (-3.2)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:55 a.m.
Sunset 5:12 p.m.
Moonrise 4:06 a.m.
Moonset 3:12 p.m.
New Moon
Dec. 14
First Quarter
Dec. 21
Full Moon
Dec. 29
LastQuarter
Jan. 6
