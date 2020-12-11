Friday, December 11, 2020 1:44 pm
Little Turtle library branch to resume limited services
The Journal Gazette
The Little Turtle Branch of the Allen County Public Library will resume limited services beginning Saturday, the library said today.
The branch has been closed since Dec. 4 because of staffing shortages.
On Saturday, only curbside delivery of materials will be available, the library said. Beginning Monday, library users will also be able to use the branch’s computers by reservation only.
