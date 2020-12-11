WorkOne Northeast centers to go phone-only

Northeast Indiana Works has decided to transition to serving customers at its 11 WorkOne Northeast career centers by phone indefinitely, effective Monday.

The change is because of the “alarming increase in COVID-19 cases,” a Friday news release said.

The one exception: Appointment-only access will be allowed to the phone/computer systems in Fort Wayne, Auburn and Marion that provide direct connection to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) in Indianapolis for people who need assistance with unemployment eligibility matters.

People interested in other WorkOne Northeast services will be asked to call center phone numbers. Those can be found at www.neinworks.org/workone-locations.

“This has obviously been a challenging time; we’ve had quite a few service adjustments throughout 2020,” said Northeast Indiana Works President Edmond O’Neal. “But we feel the latest move is in the best safety interests of our staff and customers. We remain committed, meanwhile, to providing the best customer assistance possible under the circumstances.”