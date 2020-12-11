Commissioners updated on Vietnam memorial wall project

The Allen County commissioners this morning heard an update to a project to build a wall to honor those who died while serving in the Vietnam war.

Ground was been broken last month for a project to build a replica of the Vietnam memorial wall in Washington, D.C., at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on O'Day Road, said Eric Johnson, project spokesman.

And plans for other features to add to the site are continuing, including an idea for a columbarium wall where families could place the ashes of veterans, Johnson said.

He said the site's founders have started fundraising for a three-phase, $6 million campaign that will not only complete the wall but offer various improvements to make the site a regional and even national tourist destination contributing to the county's economy.

The organization predicts tourists will spend $4.3 million annually, said Johnson, who did not ask the commissioners for a contribution.

But he said the group was approaching various governmental bodies and would be visiting the Allen County Council, the holder of the county's purse strings, as soon as next week.

