    Friday, December 11, 2020 12:54 pm

    DeKalb reports 47 new novel coronavirus cases

    The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 47 new novel coronavirus cases and two more deaths among county residents, bringing the county's totals to 2,458 cases and 44 deaths.

    One patient who died was older than 90 and the other was older than 60, the health department said in a statement.

     

