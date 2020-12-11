Police seek help in finding 2 missing persons

Fort Wayne police have asked for the public's help in finding two people who have been missing since earlier this year:

Roger Henry, 60, of Fort Wayne is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, black, with brown eyes and gray hair. He has been missing since 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14 from the area of Oxford and Hessen Cassel, and was last seen wearing a brown hat, blue jeans and a green jacket. He has no teeth or dentures; he has a scar over one of his eyes.

Suprina L Wayne, 48, of Bluffton, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, white, with hazel eyes, brown hair that may be blonde and a Bam Bam tattoo on her right calf. She has been missing since early November, perhaps on Fort Wayne's southeast side.

Anyone with information about Henry or Wayne may call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or the detective bureau at 427-1201.