Verbatim: DOXA Insurance Holdings acquisition

Dec. 11, 2020, Fort Wayne, IN, USA — DOXA Insurance Holdings, LLC (“DOXA”) has announced its acquisition of Marine Underwriters of America (“MUA”), a niche agency serving the marine industry with specialized insurance policies for ocean marine, inland marine and related property for commercial and recreational marine customers.

“We are excited to welcome Marine Underwriters of America to the DOXA family,” said Matt Sackett, CEO of DOXA. “Mike Hartley and his team are recognized as industry experts and with their specialized focus, Marine Underwriters of America allows DOXA to further expand its lineup of specialized program offerings within the industry.”

Hartley, president of Marine Underwriters of America, said the partnership provides an exciting opportunity for growth. “We are looking forward to continuing to offer specialized marine insurance products to the industry we’ve been serving for the last 11 years with a partner in DOXA who respects our legacy and wants to invest in our continued success.”

Marine Underwriters of America will continue its operations under the leadership of Hartley and his staff from the company’s home in Conroe, Texas. The company will retain the Marine Underwriters of America name.

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to MUA on this transaction.