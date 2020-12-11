Friday, December 11, 2020 8:44 am
Crescent Avenue lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Crescent Avenue between Vance Avenue and Anthony Boulevard will have intermittent lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A gas line crew will be working in the area and should finish Dec. 21.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
