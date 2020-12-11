The Journal Gazette
 
    Jefferson Blvd. lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Jefferson Boulevard between Webster and Calhoun streets in downtown Fort Wayne will have lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A building maintenance crew will be working in the area and should finish Wednesday.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

