Jefferson Blvd. lane restrictions
Jefferson Boulevard between Webster and Calhoun streets in downtown Fort Wayne will have lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A building maintenance crew will be working in the area and should finish Wednesday.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
