    Friday, December 11, 2020 8:27 am

    Washington Center Road lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Washington Center Road between Sharon Drive and West Creek Boulevard will have lane restrictions Monday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A utility crew will be working in the area and should finish Tuesday.

    For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

