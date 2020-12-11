Verbatim: The Lighthouse announces 31 Days of Giving

The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Center issued the following Friday, Dec. 11, 2020:

Fort Wayne, IN – The Lighthouse Addiction Recovery Center is pleased to announce, “31 Days of Giving”, a rewarding and unique way to donate to a worthy non-profit.

“31 Days of Giving”, provides the public with an opportunity to give a donation toward a particular need for The Lighthouse during the month of December. On any given day during our 31 Days of Giving, donors can view on our social media calendar what they would most like to contribute toward.

Please visit our website at ThirtyOneDays.ggo.bid, and view the “31 Days of Giving” calendar. These are very affordable items and services that mean a lot to the men we serve who are struggling with life-altering addictions.