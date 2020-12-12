Indiana: 7,542 new COVID-19 cases, 85 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 7,542 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 419,536 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 6,458 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 85 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 300 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,406,388 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,387,500 Friday. A total of 4,879,677 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today in Wabash at Friends Church, 3563 South Indiana 13. To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.