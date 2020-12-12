Saturday, December 12, 2020 8:17 am
Garage damaged in fire
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a garage blaze that caused heavy damage early today.
Crews arrived at 4217 Rutland Lane about 6 a.m. after a woman said she woke up and found flames inside the attached garage of her one-story house, officials said.
The householder and her dog escaped safely, officials said.
The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.
