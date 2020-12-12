Indiana HS basketball scores

Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

Friday's scores

BOYS

Andrean 67, Chesterton 61

Angola 68, Garrett 40

Barr-Reeve 52, Southridge 19

Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Columbus East 66

Beech Grove 50, Indpls Park Tudor 44

Bellmont 52, Heritage 48

Bloomington North 102, Mooresville 73

Bloomington South 53, Southport 44

Blue River 55, Cowan 43

Boone Grove 60, Westville 46

Borden 70, S. Central (Elizabeth) 52

Brownstown 59, Scottsburg 57

Carmel 64, Noblesville 36

Carroll (Flora) 66, Caston 46

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 45

Cass 52, Taylor 37

Center Grove 73, Indpls Pike 68

Christian Academy 42, Rock Creek Academy 39

Churubusco 79, S. Adams 45

Cloverdale 63, Indian Creek 61

Columbus Christian 57, Indiana Deaf 44

Covington 52, Attica 30

Crawford Co. 68, Eastern (Pekin) 58

Crosspointe Christian Academy 58, Bloomington Lighthouse 49

Delta 49, Yorktown 34

Eastern (Greentown) 67, Tri-Central 59

Edgewood 74, Traders Point Christian 36

Elkhart 71, S. Bend Adams 58

Franklin Central 54, Guerin Catholic 52

Frankton 59, Eastbrook 31

Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne South 58

Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Ft. Wayne Wayne 65

Greencastle 78, S. Putnam 46

Greenwood 57, Franklin 45

Hammond 63, Gary West 53

Hanover Central 59, River Forest 32

Hauser 67, Crothersville 28

Henryville 58, Austin 53

Heritage Christian 61, Indpls Chatard 54

Heritage Hills 62, N. Posey 37

Homestead 81, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 55

Indpls Attucks 88, Indpls Ritter 59

Indpls Brebeuf 89, Indpls Shortridge 53

Indpls Cathedral 76, Warren Central 69

Indpls Lutheran 67, Cascade 51

Indpls N. Central 71, Hamilton Southeastern 63

Indpls Perry Meridian 57, Whiteland 56

Indpls Roncalli 76, Indpls Herron 52

Indpls Tech 74, Anderson 60

Iota, La. 34, N. Vermillion 32

Jac-Cen-Del 72, N. Decatur 53

Jasper 54, Ev. Memorial 46

Jennings Co. 86, E. Central 81

Kouts 91, S. Central (Union Mills) 58

Lafayette-jefferson 64, Lafayette Harrison 53

Lake Station 56, Wheeler 45

Lakeland 63, Fremont 55

Lakeland Christian 68, Portage Christian 40

Lapel 60, Wapahani 59

Lawrenceburg 53, Batesville 47

Marion 78, Richmond 60

McCutcheon 69, Kokomo 65

Medora 56, Martinsville Tabernacle 42

Michigan City Marquette 72, Morgan Twp. 60

Mishawaka 78, Elkhart Christian 60

Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 43

Mississinewa 58, Oak Hill 39

Monroe Central 75, Muncie Burris 53

N. Daviess 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43

N. Harrison 63, Silver Creek 61

N. Knox 50, Shakamak 46

New Albany 43, Floyd Central 39

New Palestine 68, Greenfield 58

New Prairie 62, Bremen 42

Northeastern 77, Bowman Academy 65

Northview 66, W. Vigo 42

Penn 50, Concord 34

Perry Central 75, Wood Memorial 54

Providence 52, Lanesville 31

Rising Sun 49, Switzerland Co. 41

S. Decatur 85, Milan 70

S. Spencer 61, Washington 50

Southmont 67, N. Montgomery 30

Southwestern (Hanover) 97, New Washington 28

Speedway 52, Monrovia 44

Sullivan 64, N. Putnam 48

Tecumseh 50, Boonville 47

Terre Haute South 60, Ev. Central 50

Tri-West 63, Frankfort 38

Triton 73, Pioneer 34

Twin Lakes 66, Elwood 34

Valparaiso 71, Lowell 48

Vincennes Rivet 61, Washington Catholic 33

W. Lafayette 76, Crawfordsville 69

Waldron 62, Morristown 27

Warsaw 50, Lake Central 49, OT

Washington Twp. 76, Hammond Science and Tech 32

Wes-Del 100, Union (Modoc) 38

Zionsville 38, Culver Academy 29

Greater Indpls. Conf. Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Eminence 63, Christel House Academy 52

Indpls Metro 75, Indpls Riverside 48

Shenandoah 80, Purdue Polytechnic 43

GIRLS

Alexandria 57, Blackford 44

Anderson 94, Indpls Tech 3

Argos 45, Culver Academy 39

Bellmont 50, E. Noble 40

Boone Grove 37, Westville 35

Bremen 41, New Prairie 40

Calumet 65, Gary 21st Century 19

Central Noble 62, Westview 26

Chesterton 44, Portage 39

Connersville 33, Hagerstown 31

Crown Point 81, Hammond Morton 22

DeKalb 46, Leo 28

Eastside 46, Prairie Hts. 28

Elkhart 51, S. Bend Adams 44

Fishers 53, Noblesville 40

Frankton 52, Eastbrook 35

Ft. Wayne Luers 53, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41

Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne North 20

Heritage 71, Southern Wells 68

Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42

Huntington North 46, New Haven 36

Indian Creek 49, Cloverdale 26

Indpls Chatard 71, Heritage Christian 61

Jay Co. 46, Adams Central 41

Kankakee Valley 33, Hobart 28

Knox 62, Oregon-Davis 39

Lakeland 47, Fairfield 30

Manchester 63, Whitko 39

McCutcheon 70, Kokomo 32

N. White 59, W. Central 29

Northview 47, W. Vigo 36

Norwell 52, Columbia City 35

S. Bend St. Joseph's 72, Jimtown 41

S. Bend Washington 68, S. Bend Clay 8

Salem 76, Corydon 43

Shelbyville 75, New Castle 31

Speedway 48, Monrovia 35

Tri-West 76, Frankfort 29

University 80, Muncie Burris 13

W. Noble 74, Churubusco 29

Waldron 62, Morristown 27

Zionsville 61, Westfield 47

------

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com