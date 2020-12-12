The Journal Gazette
 
    Indiana HS basketball scores

    Associated Press

     

    Here's a look at high school hoops scores from across the state –

    ________________________________________________

    Friday's scores

    BOYS 

     

    Andrean 67, Chesterton 61

     

    Angola 68, Garrett 40

     

    Barr-Reeve 52, Southridge 19

     

    Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Columbus East 66

     

    Beech Grove 50, Indpls Park Tudor 44

     

    Bellmont 52, Heritage 48

     

    Bloomington North 102, Mooresville 73

     

    Bloomington South 53, Southport 44

     

    Blue River 55, Cowan 43

     

    Boone Grove 60, Westville 46

     

    Borden 70, S. Central (Elizabeth) 52

     

    Brownstown 59, Scottsburg 57

     

    Carmel 64, Noblesville 36

     

    Carroll (Flora) 66, Caston 46

     

    Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 45

     

    Cass 52, Taylor 37

     

    Center Grove 73, Indpls Pike 68

     

    Christian Academy 42, Rock Creek Academy 39

     

    Churubusco 79, S. Adams 45

     

    Cloverdale 63, Indian Creek 61

     

    Columbus Christian 57, Indiana Deaf 44

     

    Covington 52, Attica 30

     

    Crawford Co. 68, Eastern (Pekin) 58

     

    Crosspointe Christian Academy 58, Bloomington Lighthouse 49

     

    Delta 49, Yorktown 34

     

    Eastern (Greentown) 67, Tri-Central 59

     

    Edgewood 74, Traders Point Christian 36

     

    Elkhart 71, S. Bend Adams 58

     

    Franklin Central 54, Guerin Catholic 52

     

    Frankton 59, Eastbrook 31

     

    Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne South 58

     

    Ft. Wayne Snider 80, Ft. Wayne Wayne 65

     

    Greencastle 78, S. Putnam 46

     

    Greenwood 57, Franklin 45

     

    Hammond 63, Gary West 53

     

    Hanover Central 59, River Forest 32

     

    Hauser 67, Crothersville 28

     

    Henryville 58, Austin 53

     

    Heritage Christian 61, Indpls Chatard 54

     

    Heritage Hills 62, N. Posey 37

     

    Homestead 81, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 55

     

    Indpls Attucks 88, Indpls Ritter 59

     

    Indpls Brebeuf 89, Indpls Shortridge 53

     

    Indpls Cathedral 76, Warren Central 69

     

    Indpls Lutheran 67, Cascade 51

     

    Indpls N. Central 71, Hamilton Southeastern 63

     

    Indpls Perry Meridian 57, Whiteland 56

     

    Indpls Roncalli 76, Indpls Herron 52

     

    Indpls Tech 74, Anderson 60

     

    Iota, La. 34, N. Vermillion 32

     

    Jac-Cen-Del 72, N. Decatur 53

     

    Jasper 54, Ev. Memorial 46

     

    Jennings Co. 86, E. Central 81

     

    Kouts 91, S. Central (Union Mills) 58

     

    Lafayette-jefferson 64, Lafayette Harrison 53

     

    Lake Station 56, Wheeler 45

     

    Lakeland 63, Fremont 55

     

    Lakeland Christian 68, Portage Christian 40

     

    Lapel 60, Wapahani 59

     

    Lawrenceburg 53, Batesville 47

     

    Marion 78, Richmond 60

     

    McCutcheon 69, Kokomo 65

     

    Medora 56, Martinsville Tabernacle 42

     

    Michigan City Marquette 72, Morgan Twp. 60

     

    Mishawaka 78, Elkhart Christian 60

     

    Mishawaka Marian 64, Plymouth 43

     

    Mississinewa 58, Oak Hill 39

     

    Monroe Central 75, Muncie Burris 53

     

    N. Daviess 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 43

     

    N. Harrison 63, Silver Creek 61

     

    N. Knox 50, Shakamak 46

     

    New Albany 43, Floyd Central 39

     

    New Palestine 68, Greenfield 58

     

    New Prairie 62, Bremen 42

     

    Northeastern 77, Bowman Academy 65

     

    Northview 66, W. Vigo 42

     

    Penn 50, Concord 34

     

    Perry Central 75, Wood Memorial 54

     

    Providence 52, Lanesville 31

     

    Rising Sun 49, Switzerland Co. 41

     

    S. Decatur 85, Milan 70

     

    S. Spencer 61, Washington 50

     

    Southmont 67, N. Montgomery 30

     

    Southwestern (Hanover) 97, New Washington 28

     

    Speedway 52, Monrovia 44

     

    Sullivan 64, N. Putnam 48

     

    Tecumseh 50, Boonville 47

     

    Terre Haute South 60, Ev. Central 50

     

    Tri-West 63, Frankfort 38

     

    Triton 73, Pioneer 34

     

    Twin Lakes 66, Elwood 34

     

    Valparaiso 71, Lowell 48

     

    Vincennes Rivet 61, Washington Catholic 33

     

    W. Lafayette 76, Crawfordsville 69

     

    Waldron 62, Morristown 27

     

    Warsaw 50, Lake Central 49, OT

     

    Washington Twp. 76, Hammond Science and Tech 32

     

    Wes-Del 100, Union (Modoc) 38

     

    Zionsville 38, Culver Academy 29

     

    Greater Indpls. Conf. Tournament=

     

    Quarterfinal=

     

    Eminence 63, Christel House Academy 52

     

    Indpls Metro 75, Indpls Riverside 48

     

    Shenandoah 80, Purdue Polytechnic 43

     

    GIRLS 

     

    Alexandria 57, Blackford 44

     

    Anderson 94, Indpls Tech 3

     

    Argos 45, Culver Academy 39

     

    Bellmont 50, E. Noble 40

     

    Boone Grove 37, Westville 35

     

    Bremen 41, New Prairie 40

     

    Calumet 65, Gary 21st Century 19

     

    Central Noble 62, Westview 26

     

    Chesterton 44, Portage 39

     

    Connersville 33, Hagerstown 31

     

    Crown Point 81, Hammond Morton 22

     

    DeKalb 46, Leo 28

     

    Eastside 46, Prairie Hts. 28

     

    Elkhart 51, S. Bend Adams 44

     

    Fishers 53, Noblesville 40

     

    Frankton 52, Eastbrook 35

     

    Ft. Wayne Luers 53, Ft. Wayne Northrop 41

     

    Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne North 20

     

    Heritage 71, Southern Wells 68

     

    Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42

     

    Huntington North 46, New Haven 36

     

    Indian Creek 49, Cloverdale 26

     

    Indpls Chatard 71, Heritage Christian 61

     

    Jay Co. 46, Adams Central 41

     

    Kankakee Valley 33, Hobart 28

     

    Knox 62, Oregon-Davis 39

     

    Lakeland 47, Fairfield 30

     

    Manchester 63, Whitko 39

     

    McCutcheon 70, Kokomo 32

     

    N. White 59, W. Central 29

     

    Northview 47, W. Vigo 36

     

    Norwell 52, Columbia City 35

     

    S. Bend St. Joseph's 72, Jimtown 41

     

    S. Bend Washington 68, S. Bend Clay 8

     

    Salem 76, Corydon 43

     

    Shelbyville 75, New Castle 31

     

    Speedway 48, Monrovia 35

     

    Tri-West 76, Frankfort 29

     

    University 80, Muncie Burris 13

     

    W. Noble 74, Churubusco 29

     

    Waldron 62, Morristown 27

     

    Zionsville 61, Westfield 47

     

    ------

     

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

